Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Falls 0.2%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Saturday – InvestorsObserver

December 17, 2022
Alexander Graham

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) has been relatively average in terms of volatility when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Saturday, the crypto has lost 20.17% to $1.58.

Moderately Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Trust Wallet Token a moderate volatility rank of 59, placing it in the top 41% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge tracks which means that one day won’t define its volatility rank – a trend will.

TWT’s moderate volatility reading is coupled with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has moderate price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Trust Wallet Token price is in a favorable position going forward. With support near $1.27 and resistance near $1.76. This positions Trust Wallet Token with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

