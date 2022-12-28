Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Falls 0.03%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Wednesday – InvestorsObserver

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) has been relatively average in terms of volatility when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Wednesday, the crypto has declined 2.91% to $1.28.

InvestorsObserver gives Trust Wallet Token a moderate volatility rank of 64, placing it in the top 36% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge analyzes this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

TWT’s moderate volatility reading pairs with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has moderate price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Trust Wallet Token price is in a favorable position going forward. With support near $1.24 and resistance around $1.31. This leaves Trust Wallet Token with room to run before facing selling pressures.

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

