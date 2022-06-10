Troy: Shamel Mark Anthony Sentenced for Firearm Felonies

Troy Man, Shamel Mark Anthony Chung Sentenced for Firearm Felonies

(STL.News) Shamel Mark Anthony Chung, age 35, of Troy, New York, was sentenced today to 46 months in prison on firearm convictions, announced United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman, and John B. DeVito, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

As part of his guilty plea, Chung admitted to possessing a firearm that he knew had an obliterated serial number and to hiding the firearm under a vehicle in an alleyway in Troy, New York, after being involved in a physical altercation nearby. Chung had been convicted of four felonies previously, all of which involved controlled substance offenses, and was on parole at the time he possessed the firearm.

Chief United States District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby also imposed a 3-year term of supervised release, which will start after Chung is released from prison.

This case was investigated by the ATF and the Troy Police Department, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Rachel Williams and Dustin Segovia.

