Troy Man Mario Figueroa-Portalatin Admits to Trafficking 10 Kilograms of Heroin

(STL.News) – Mario Figueroa-Portalatin, age 41, of Troy, New York, pled guilty today to conspiring to distribute at least 10 kilograms of heroin.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Grant C. Jaquith; Special Agent in Charge Ray Donovan, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), New York Division; and Rensselaer County Sheriff Pat Russo.

In pleading guilty, Figueroa-Portalatin admitted that for two years ending in March 2020, he sold at least 10 kilograms of heroin, which he acquired from a source of supply in New York City. From March 2018 to March 2020, he traveled to New York City once a month, on average, and each time purchased between 500 grams and 1 kilogram of heroin that he brought back to Troy, packaged, and sold.

On March 30, 2020, Figueroa was the subject of a traffic stop in Troy. Police officers seized a black canvas bag, on the front passenger floorboard of his vehicle, that contained approximately 200 grams of heroin that Figueroa intended to sell that day to a customer. Law enforcement then executed warrants on Figueroa’s apartment and another apartment in the same building, and seized $34,001 in drug trafficking proceedings. In Figueroa’s bedroom, officers found a Hi-Point model JHP .45 caliber pistol.

Figueroa will be sentenced on December 8, 2020 by Chief United States District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby. He faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison, as well as post-release supervision of at least 5 years and up to life. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors.

This case was investigated by DEA Albany and the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Barnett.

