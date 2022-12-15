TRON (TRX) Falls 0.01%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Thursday – InvestorsObserver

TRON (TRX) has been relatively less volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Thursday, the Distributed Software Platform has declined 0.54% to $0.05579904597.

InvestorsObserver gives TRON a low volatility rank of 13, placing it in the bottom 13% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge analyzes this means that the rank represents its recent trends and isn’t overly influenced by a sudden spike – or two – in volatility.

TRX’s low volatility reading is coupled with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.TRON price is well positioned going forward. With support at $0.0541499038172795 and resistance near $0.0571333286298348. This leaves TRON with room to run before facing selling pressures.

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

