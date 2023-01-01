TripCandy (CANDY) Rises 34.53%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Sunday – InvestorsObserver

TripCandy (CANDY) has been relatively more volatile compared to the crypto market. So far Sunday, the crypto has gained 34.53% to $0.0009468426819.

InvestorsObserver is giving TripCandy a 90 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on TripCandy!

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives TripCandy a high volatility rank of 90, placing it in the top 10% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge follows this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

CANDY’s high volatility reading is coupled with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.TripCandy price is trading near resistance. With support near $0.000558588353352166 and resistance set at $0.00099421413838259. This positions TripCandy with potential selling pressures ahead as it may be getting over extended.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

