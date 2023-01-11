Trian confirms Peltz's push to join Disney board

Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images Trian Fund Management said it’s nominating its CEO/founding partner Nelson Peltz to the board at Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), confirming news that Disney revealed earlier in saying it would oppose the effort. Trian said that tomorrow it will file a preliminary proxy statement with the SEC for Peltz’s election. It said “Trian’s preference was to avoid a proxy contest. “To that end, Trian has tried to effect a resolution through constructive dialogues with members of the Disney Board and management team over the past several months. Trian is disappointed that, to date, the Company has rejected Trian’s request to expand the Disney Board by one director who can provide fresh perspectives and represent shareholders’ interests – an action we strongly believe would lead to positive change with no discernible downside.” Disney is “one of the most advantaged consumer entertainment companies in the world,” but recent share price and operating performance have been disappointing,” Trian said, calling Disney a “company in crisis” and criticizing “poor” corporate governance, strategy & operations and capital allocation. In clarifying what it’s for and against, Trian said it’s not looking to replace Bob Iger, who recent re-ascended to the CEO seat, but it’s “FOR ensuring a successful CEO succession within 2 years.” It’s not advocating for a breakup of the company; it’s not advocating to boost financial leverage; not looking to cut costs “that impact product quality or customer experience”; not pushing for aggressive price increases; and “FOR reinstating the dividend by fiscal year 2025.” Earlier, in naming Nike’s Mark Parker its next chairman, Disney said it was responding to a Trian letter by opposing Peltz’s candidacy for the board.