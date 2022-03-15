Trevor Red Indicted for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

Rapid City Man, Trevor Red Bird Indicted for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

(STL.News) United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that a Rapid City, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Trevor Red Bird, age 33, was indicted on March 8, 2022. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on March 11, 2022, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, five years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

Red Bird was convicted of Abusive Sexual Contact in May 2008. As a result of this conviction, he is required to register as a sex offender. It is alleged that between December 7, 2021, and February 1, 2022, Red Bird a person required to register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, and a sex offender by reason of conviction under Federal Law, failed to properly register as a sex offender and update his registration.

The charge is merely an accusation and Red Bird is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kirk Albertson is prosecuting the case.

Red Bird was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

