Trevor Alec Indicted For Possession Of Child Pornography

Former Gainesville Preschool Teacher, Trevor Alec Hruby Indicted For Production And Possession Of Child Pornography

Trevor Alec Hruby, 24, of Gainesville, Florida, was indicted by a federal grand jury charging him with four counts of production of child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. The indictment was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. Hruby was remanded to federal custody following his arraignment on the charges.

The indictment alleges that, between December 2020 and September 2021, Hruby produced and possessed material containing child pornography. The pornographic material allegedly found in Hruby’s possession involved minors under the age of 12.

Trial for Hruby is set for August 3, 2022, at 8:30 a.m., at the United States Courthouse in Gainesville before the Honorable United States District Judge Allen Winsor.

Hruby is also facing separate, related state charges which are being prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office for 8th Judicial Circuit.

An indictment is merely an allegation by a grand jury that a defendant has committed a violation of federal criminal law and is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial, during which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.

The case was investigated by the Gainesville Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney F.T. Williams.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today