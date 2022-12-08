Trent to sell Unistore stake to Tata Digital

Mumbai: Trent, the retail arm of the Tata Group, has signed a definitive agreement with three Tata Group companies – Tata Industries, Tata Unistore (TUL) and Tata Digital (TDPL) – to sell its stake in Tata Unistore to the promoter group company Tata Digital. The transaction is expected to be completed on or before December 15.

Trent is divesting its stake of around 3.22% of Tata Unistore on a fully diluted basis to Tata Digital. The shares of TUL will be sold to TDPL for a total estimated value of ?24.14 crore, with no consideration of cash, but in the form of Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares of the promoter group company.

TUL operates an e-commerce business under the brand names ‘Tata CLiQ’ and ‘Tata CLiQ Luxury’. Its turnover as on March 31, 2022, stood at ?845 crore.