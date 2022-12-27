Trent shares down 1.45% as Nifty gains

NEW DELHI: Shares of . traded 1.45 per cent down in Tuesday’s trade at 02:14PM (IST). Around 16,532 shares changed hands on the counter.

The stock opened at Rs 1364.95 and touched an intraday high and low of Rs 1364.95 and Rs 1328.9, respectively, in the session so far. The stock of Trent Ltd. quoted a 52-week high of Rs 1571.0 and a 52-week low of Rs 983.7.

As per BSE, the total market cap of the Trent Ltd. stood at Rs 47500.23 crore at the time of writing this report.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated net sales of Rs 2022.66 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, up 9.51 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 1846.98 crore and up 65.04 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 1225.52 crore.

The net profit for latest quarter stood at Rs 93.02 crore, up 0.48 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year.

Shareholding pattern



As of 30-Sep-2022, domestic institutional investors held 8.25 per cent stake in the firm, while foreign institutional investors held 26.82 per cent and the promoters 37.01 per cent.



Valuation ratio



According to BSE data, the stock traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 130.72 and a price-to-book ratio of 19.19. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price because of better future growth expectations. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

Trent Ltd. belongs to the Retail – Apparel/Accessories industry.