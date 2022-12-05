Trent shares down 0.12% as Sensex falls

Shares of . fell 0.12 per cent to Rs 1466.5 in Monday’s session as of 01:14PM (IST) even as the equity benchmark Sensex traded 68.59 points lower at 62799.91.

Earlier in the day, the stock witnessed a gap up start to the session. The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 1571.0 and a 52-week low of Rs 971.0 on NSE. Around 4281 shares changed hands on the counter till 01:14PM (IST).

The stock opened at Rs 1469.0 and has touched an intraday high and low of Rs 1469.05 and Rs 1449.0 during the session so far. The counter quoted a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 143.42, earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 10.22 and price to book value (PB) of 19.19, while the return on equity (ROE) stood at Rs 4.47.

Promoter/ FII Holding

The promoters held 37.01 per cent stake in the company as of December 05, while FII and MF ownerships stood at 26.82 per cent and 8.95 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



With a market capitalisation of Rs 52116.24 crore, the company operates in the Retail – Apparel/Accessories industry. For the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, the company reported consolidated sales of Rs 2022.66 crore, up 9.51 per cent from the previous quarter?s Rs 1846.98 crore and up 65.04 per cent from the same quarter a year ago. The company reported net profit of Rs 93.02 crore for the latest quarter, up 0.48 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year.

Technical Indicators

The relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 56.41. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, it is considered overbought condition when the RSI value is above 70 and oversold condition when it is below 30. Analysts say the RSI indicator should not be seen in isolation, as it may not be sufficient to take a trading call, just the way a fundamental analyst cannot give a “buy” or “sell” recommendation using a single valuation ratio.