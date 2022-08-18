Trent Charged with Possession of Child Pornography

Former New Jersey Department of Children and Family Services Caseworker, Trent Collier Charged with Possession and Transportation of Child Pornography, and Attempted Sex Trafficking of Minor

(STL.News) A former caseworker for the New Jersey Department of Children and Family Services, Division of Child Protection and Permanency, was indicted today on charges of possession and transportation of child pornography and attempted sex trafficking of a minor, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.

Trent Collier, 56, of Kearny, New Jersey, is charged in a three-count indictment with one count of possession of child pornography, one count of transportation of child pornography, and one count of attempted sex trafficking of a minor.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

On Sept. 28, 2021, Collier arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport aboard a flight from the Dominican Republic. Law enforcement officials searched Collier’s cellular phone and identified at least two images of child pornography. The investigation also revealed that from June 19, 2021, through Sept. 29, 2021, Collier attempted to solicit a minor for a commercial sex act.

The charge of possession of child pornography carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison. The charge of transportation of child pornography carries a statutory mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. The charge of attempted sex trafficking of a minor carries a statutory mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison. Each count also carries a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gain or loss from the offense, whichever is greatest.

U.S. Attorney Sellinger credited special agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations under the direction of Acting Special Agent in Charge Richard W. Reinhold in Newark; and the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, under the direction of Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin, with the investigation.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Camila A. Garces of the General Crimes Unit in Newark.

The charges and allegations contained in the indictment are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today