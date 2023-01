Strong SIP FlowsIn CY22, equity schemes (open-ended) continued to garner net fresh inflows to the tune of Rs 1,61,000 crore. In parallel, hybrid schemes ex-arbitrage garnered Rs 25,700 crore. The steady SIP (systematic investment plan) has played an important role. December’s monthly SIP flow stood at an all-time high of Rs 13,600 crore. It remains to be seen whether SIP inflows in FY23 will top those of FY22. Here’s a look at past trends.