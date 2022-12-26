Treasury gives disaster prone crypto the cold shoulder after FTX collapse



Treasury gives disaster prone crypto sector the cold shoulder after FTX collapse rattles investorsBy Calum Muirhead For The Daily Mail Published: 06:43 EST, 26 December 2022 | Updated: 06:43 EST, 26 December 2022

The government appears to be rowing back on plans to boost the UK’s crypto sector following the implosion of one of the industry’s biggest exchanges.In a statement in April, the Treasury announced plans to establish Britain as a ‘global cryptoasset technology hub’ and make stablecoins, a form of crypto that maintains a constant value, ‘a valid form of payment’. The plans were hailed by Rishi Sunak, then Chancellor of the Exchequer, who said it was his ‘ambition’ that the UK would allow firms in the industry to ‘invest, innovate and scale up in this country’. Broken dreams: FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is escorted out of court in Nassau, Bahama He added: ‘This is part of our plan to ensure the UK financial services industry is always at the forefront of technology and innovation.’But when asked by the Mail for an update on the plans, the Treasury struck a much more neutral tone, saying the Government was now focused on bringing ‘certain cryptoasset activities into the scope of UK regulation’. A spokesman said: ‘The UK is committed to creating a regulatory environment in which firms can innovate, while crucially maintaining financial stability and regulatory standards so that people and businesses can use new technologies both reliably and safely.’The much more tepid take on digital currencies follows a series of bankruptcies that have rocked the crypto sector in recent months including the collapse of the FTX exchange and the arrest of founder Sam Bankman-Fried. Is there a future for crypto after the FTX collapse? With his crumpled T-shirts, unruly hair and battered-looking chino shorts, thirty-year old Sam Bankman-Fried does not look like a billionaire. And, after shooting to wealth and power through the FTX cryptocurrency exchange he founded, he has now fallen to earth equally quickly with its collapse.The implosion of FTX has been dubbed one of the worst corporate failures for years and likened by some to Enron, the US energy giant that shocked the world with its unravelling.Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies became popular in the wake of the credit crisis, partly because investors and others lost faith in the central banks and mainstream financial institutions that had failed to stop the meltdown. So will this mean the end of crypto being taken seriously? Ruth Sunderland and Alex Brummer debate the issue in the Strictly Business debate.

