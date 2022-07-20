Trayviel Miles Charged with Child Pornography

Sioux Falls Man, Trayviel Miles Charged with Two Counts of Child Pornography

United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Attempted Production of Child Pornography and Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography.

Trayviel Miles, age 23, was indicted on July 6, 2022. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy on July 14, 2022, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 30 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, life of supervised release, and up to $200 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

Count one of the Indictment alleges that between February 15, 2022, and February 26, 2022, Miles knowingly attempted to employ, use, persuade, induce, entice, and coerce a minor female to engage in explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions of such conduct, knowing and having reason to know that such visual depiction would be transported in interstate or foreign commerce or mailed, and such visual depiction would be produced using materials that had been mailed, shipped, and transported in interstate and foreign commerce, including by computer.

Count two of the Indictment alleges that between November 17, 2021, and February 16, 2022, Miles knowingly received and distributed, and attempted to receive and distribute any child pornography that has been mailed, shipped, or transported in or affecting interstate or foreign commerce by any means, including by computer.

The charges are merely accusations and Miles is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by Homeland Security Investigations and the Sioux Falls Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey C. Clapper is prosecuting the case.

Miles was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial, which has been set for September 20, 2022.

