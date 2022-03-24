Travis Leon Sentenced for Violation of the Gun Control Act

Mississippi Man, Travis Leon Moore Sentenced for Violation of the Federal Gun Control Act

NEW ORLEANS, LA (STL.News) U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 TRAVIS LEON MOORE, age 39, was sentenced in the United States District Court after pleading guilty to a one count indictment charging him with being a felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).

MOORE was arrested by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies after they were notified that he had threatened two individuals with a sawed-off shotgun. The notification stemmed from a domestic dispute that involved MOORE’s partner and her family member. Authorities retrieved the firearm after MOORE discarded the weapon out of a window. After his arrest, MOORE admitted that he possessed the firearm.

United States District Court Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle imposed a sentence of 100 months in the federal Bureau of Prisons. Following his term of imprisonment, MOORE will be placed on supervised release for a period of 3 years. MOORE must pay a mandatory special assessment fee of $100.00. The court did not impose a fine.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office in investigating this matter. Assistant United States Attorney Brittany L. Reed is in charge of the prosecution.

