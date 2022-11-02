Transport Secretary: Government remains ‘committed’ to HS2

He made the comment after Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove suggested capital investment for HS2 will be reviewed.

Mr Harper told Sky News: “The Government remains committed to delivering High Speed 2 on time and within budget.”

The Cabinet minister was pressed on the decision in November 2021 not to extend the high-speed railway from the East Midlands to Leeds.

We have got a commitment to make sure we can get high-speed trains to Leeds

He said: “We’re going back to our 2019 manifesto, looking at the commitments we made. We have got a commitment to make sure we can get high-speed trains to Leeds.

“What we’re doing in my department, and what I’ve been briefed on, is we’re looking at all of the options that are available to do that.

“I will be looking at all of the options to do that in light of the decisions we take in the Autumn Statement.”

The decision to scrap the eastern leg of HS2 was announced in the Government’s Integrated Rail Plan, which stated that “we will look at the most effective way to run HS2 trains to Leeds”.

Ahead of their autumn budget, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt are said to be considering up to £50 billion of spending cuts and tax hikes to fill a gaping black hole in the nation’s finances.

Discussing the possible cuts on Times Radio’s Sunday Morning With Kate McCann And Adam Boulton, Mr Gove was asked about the possibility of HS2 being cut.

He said: “I am sure everything will be reviewed,” before adding: “I do think HS2 is a significant investment.”

The overall budget for Phase One of HS2, between London and the West Midlands, is £44.6 billion at 2019 prices.

This includes a contingency of £9.6 billion.

The Government latest cost estimate for Phase 2a, from the West Midlands to Crewe, is £5.2 billion-£7.2 billion at 2019 prices.

The budget for Phase 2b – which will see the high-speed railway extended from Crewe to Manchester and from the West Midlands to the East Midlands – has not been confirmed.

A budget of £55.7 billion was set in 2015.