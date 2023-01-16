Train drivers’ union locked in talks over potential 8% per cent pay boost over next two years

TRAIN drivers’ union Aslef was locked in talks earlier today over whether to accept a new eight per cent pay boost over two years.

The union’s executive committee are discussing the offer with the prospect of it being knocked back raising the prospect of more industrial action.

1Aslef’s executive committee is in talks over whether to accept an eight per cent pay boost for train drivers over the next two yearsCredit: Getty

A formal decision on the Rail Delivery Group’s offer could come as early as tomorrow.

Any rejection by the union would raise the prospect of more industrial action.

Meanwhile, Mick Lynch’s RMT rail union and the RDG was said to be still “working jointly” towards a revised offer.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper told on Sunday how rail bosses have been working with a “revised mandate” in a bid to prevent future strikes.

Meanwhile, pupils face devastating school closures from next month.

More than 300,000 members of the National Education Union will walk out over seven days in February and March.

And nurses tonight announced two more dates of strike action next month — as they already prepare to walk out for two days from Wednesday.

Their union said further stoppages will take place on February 6 and 7.