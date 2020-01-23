Traffic Collision in Hollywood CA Leaves One Dead and One Arrested

Hollywood, CA (STL.News) The passenger of the Mercedes fled the scene on foot, however, was later detained and arrested by responding officers. She has been identified as 27-year-old Samantha Cunha.

On January 20, 2020, around 11:54 p.m., a gray Mercedes traveling southbound in the 1300 block of Martel Ave collided with the rear tire of a motorcycle also traveling southbound Martel Ave. The Mercedes continued driving southbound on Martel Ave, turned into a driveway and was confronted by the motorcyclist.

Both the driver and passenger of the gray Mercedes exited the vehicle and engaged in an argument with the motorcyclist. The passenger then entered the front passenger seat of the vehicle which started to move forward with the driver’s side door open. The driver attempted to enter the driver’s seat of the moving vehicle as the vehicle collided with the curb and a tree. The driver was knocked down, became trapped under the Mercedes and succumbed to her injuries.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the location and pronounced the victim dead at scene.

Samantha Cunha was booked for felony hit and run, California Vehicle Code – 20001(a).

Her bail amount has been set at $50,000.00.

The decedent has been identified as a 27-year-old female from Los Angeles, CA.

Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact West Traffic Division Investigator, Osborne, at (213) 473-0234. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.