Trading Guide: Tata Communications, NMDC among 5 stock recommendations for Thursday – Stock Ideas | The Economic Times11 Jan 2023, 08:34 PM ISTWith no clear direction, indices ended flat in Wednesday’s trade with a negative bias. Nifty settled with a minor cut at 17,896. Hindalco, Sun Pharma and BPCL led the list of Nifty gainers.“The daily RSI is in bearish crossover on the daily timeframe, suggesting sluggish momentum. Over the short term, the trend is likely to remain sideways or negative. On the higher end, resistance is visible at 18,000/18,250. On the lower end, support is visible at 17,800,” Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said.Here are stock recommendations for Thursday:

TNN2/6Tata Communications: Buy at Rs 1,420 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,350 | Target: Rs 1,500/1,550Tata Communications has given a strong breakout on the daily chart with a sharp surge in volume. The FNO data also point to the formation of new long positions, as open interest and price rise. The momentum indicators are in the strong buying zone, which confirms the strength of the stock. The support is visible at Rs 1,350, and the potential target on the upside is Rs 1,500/1,550.(Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities)

NMDC: Buy at Rs 128 |Stop Loss: Rs 124 | Target: Rs 133 /136NMDC has surpassed its previous swing high on the daily chart with a sharp surge in volumes. Momentum indicator RSI has given a positive crossover on the daily chart, confirming the buy signal. The stock is trading in a strong uptrend with higher high and higher low formations in all the time frames. The lower end support is visible at Rs 124, which will act as a cushion for the bulls, and the potential upside targets are Rs 133/136.(Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities)Ramkrishna Forgings: Buy | Target: Rs 2,89.6 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,59.7The stock price has given a breakout of the symmetrical triangle pattern on the four hourly charts with a bullish candlestick. The overall structure of the counter is very bullish, as it is trading below all of its important moving averages. In addition, technical indicator Ichimoku cloud suggests that the price is trading above the conversion & baseline, which shows a bullish trend on the counter. Momentum indicator RSI (14) reading is above 60 levels.Hence, based on the above-mentioned technical structure, one can initiate a long position in the counter at the current market price of Rs 270.45 or a fall in the price till Rs 269.20 levels can be used as a buying opportunity for the upside target of Rs 289.60. However, the Bullish view will be negated if the stock closes above the support level of Rs 259.70.(Ashish Manoj Katwa, Research Analyst, Bonanza Portfolio)Tata Steel: Buy | Target: Rs 130 | Stop Loss:: Rs 112This metal stock is showing strength post surpassing its prolonged resistance near Rs 110 levels, which is now acting as short crucial support. Currently, prices are trading near the channel resistance so the stock could see breakout as RSI and ichimoku cloud on the daily chart suggest that upside momentum will continue. Prices could see action up towards Rs 130 or higher as long as Rs 112 is intact.(Ravi Gangan, Technical Trader, Mehta Equities)Hindustan Copper: Buy | Target: Rs 140 | Stop Loss: Rs 110The stock has maintained a good support base near Rs 100 levels post which prices have bounced back and recently has improved the bias with a strong move past the significant 50 EMA level of Rs 113. The RSI has given a decent momentum pickup indicating strength and is well placed to support and justify the positive bias. Channel breakout is awaited in near term, which could help prices sustain on upside and breach the above levels.(Ravi Gangan, Technical Trader, Mehta Equities)(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

