Trading Guide: ICICI Prudential, Ujjivan SFB among 8 stock recommendations for Wednesday

Robust demand for banking, IT and pharma stocks amid a supportive trend overseas helped benchmark indices overcome bouts of volatility to close in the green for the second straight session on Tuesday. Nifty settled at 18,233 and 30-share BSE Sensex rose 126.41 points to close at 61,294.Sectoral indices put up a mixed show, with Nifty PSU Bank leading the gains, while Nifty Metal lost the most.”In the absence of major economic triggers, the domestic market shifted its focus towards the Q3 earnings season, which is set to kick off this week. Banks’ initial quarterly business results revealed solid business traction supported by robust loan growth. IT and banks will take centre stage in the coming days as the trend in the market will be determined by the early signals from sector majors,”Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said.Here are 8 stock recommendations for Wednesday