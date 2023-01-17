?Trading Guide: HG Infra among 3 stock recommendations for Wednesday

Equity benchmarks shrugged off lacklustre global cues to clock smart gains on Tuesday, buoyed by strong buying interest in index heavyweights Reliance Industries and HDFC twins. Nifty reclaimed 18,000 levels and ended at 18,053.3, while Sensex rose to 60,655. Meanwhile, broader markets were dragged down, with Nifty Midcap 100 ending 0.11% lower.“Nifty remained volatile throughout the day before closing on a strong note. On the daily chart, the benchmark Nifty has given a falling wedge breakout, suggesting a rise in optimism. The RSI momentum indicator has indicated a falling trendline breakout. The current technical setup suggests near-term strength, which may take Nifty towards 18,250–18,270. On the lower end, support is visible at 17,850,”said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.Here are stock recommendations for Wednesday: