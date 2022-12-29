Trading Guide: GMR Infra among 4 stock recommendations for Friday

Even as most of Asian markets ended in the red, Indian indices recouped early losses to close in the positive territory on fag-end buying in telecom, banking and metal stocks amid expiry of monthly derivative contracts. Sensex ended with gains of 224 points at 61,134, while Nifty closed shy of 18,200 levels. Meanwhile, broader markets underperformed their headline indices.“Nifty remained range bound during the first half of the trading session, only to clear the resistance in the later half of the day. The index could reclaim the 50 EMA on the daily timeframe, suggesting a rise in optimism among investors. The momentum indicator RSI (14) is in bullish crossover. Over the near term, the index is likely to remain positive as long as it remains above 17,950. Therefore, buying on dips would be a good strategy until 17,950 is held. On the higher end, resistance is placed at 18,350,” Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said.Here are 4 stock recommendations for Friday