Trading Guide: GE Shipping among 5 stock recommendations for Wednesday – Stock Ideas | The Economic Times

` 10 Jan 2023, 07:28 PM ISTEquity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty were back in the red on Tuesday after a day’s break, ending 1% lower dragged down by Reliance Industries and banking stocks. A weak trend in European markets and unabated foreign fund outflows also negatively impacted the domestic equity market.The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 632 points to settle at 60,115.48. Nifty saw a drawdown of close to 200 points and ended below 17,914.“Markets are gradually drifting lower amid volatility and indications are pointing towards more pain ahead. Meanwhile, mixed global cues combined with earnings season would keep traders on the edge. We thus reiterate our view to limit positions and prefer a hedged approach, especially for overnight trades,” Ajit Mishra, VP – Technical Research, Religare Broking, said.Here are stock recommendations for Wednesday:

2/6GE Shipping: Buy | Target price: Rs 950 | Stop loss: Rs 560Price action in GE shipping shows a strong trend on the weekly time frame. The pattern of higher highs and higher lows are consistently displayed on the charts. Price shows a small pull back towards the rising trendline and at significant Fibonacci retracements. This stock is an outperformer within a very uncertain phase in the market.(Manish Shah, Independent Analyst)Agencies3/6Midhani: Buy at current price of Rs 224 | Target price: Rs 300 | Stop loss: Rs 900Defence stocks have corrected for the last several weeks. In this segment Midhani stands out. From a high of Rs 260 in October 2022, the price has corrected to current levels of Rs 221. For intermediate term players, this is a good entry level. From a price action point of view, price has declined to previous swing highs at Rs 210-200 and there is an active buying interest from these levels.(Manish Shah, Independent Analyst)Agencies4/6KEC: Buy |Target: Rs 550 |Stop Loss Rs.491The stock price has given a breakout of the ascending triangle pattern on the four hourly charts with a bullish candlestick. The overall structure of the counter is very bullish, as it is trading below all of its important moving averages. In addition, technical indicator Ichimoku cloud suggests that the price is trading above the conversion & baseline, which shows a bullish trend in the counter. Momentum indicator RSI (14) reading is above 60 levels.Hence, based on the above-mentioned technical structure, one can initiate a long position in KEC at CMP Rs 510.70 or a fall in the price till Rs 508.50 levels can be used as a buying opportunity for the upside target of Rs 550. However, the bullish view will be negated if KEC closes above the support level of Rs 491.(Ashish Katwa, Research Analyst, Bonanza Portfolio)Agencies5/6Cholamandalam Finance: Buy | Target: Rs 650.45 | Stop Loss Rs. 686.80The stock has given a breakdown of the bearish rectangle pattern on the daily charts with the bearish candlestick. This indicates a downward direction in the stock for the short- to medium-

term. In addition, technical indicator Ichimoku cloud suggests that the price is trading below the cloud, which shows a negative trend in the counter. Momentum indicator RSI (14) reading is below 40 levels.(Ashish Katwa, Research Analyst, Bonanza Portfolio)Getty Images6/6IGL: Buy near Rs 421-424 | Target 450 | Stop loss: Rs 410After witnessing swift decline in December, the stock has regained momentum on upside. Sustained move above Rs 410 is likely to lift the stock gradually till Rs 450.(Amit Trivedi, CMT, Technical Analyst – Institutional Equities, Yes Securities)(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

ET Bureau & AgenciesTo see your saved stories, click on link hightlighted in bold