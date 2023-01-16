Trading Guide: Biocon among 4 stock recommendations for Tuesday – Stock Ideas | The Economic Times16 Jan 2023, 08:03 PM ISTBenchmark equity indices gave up early gains and ended the first trading day of the week on a subdued note on account of profit booking. Selling in metal, oil and gas and financial stocks as FII outflows dampened the investor sentiment.The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 168 points or 0.28% to settle at 60,093 as 15 of its constituents dropped. Nifty closed with a cut of 0.34% or 62 points at 17,895. Analysts are of the view that consistent selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) as well as lack of any positive trigger have created nervousness in the market.“Yet again we witnessed selling pressure from higher levels in the domestic markets and this indicates the intent or sentiments of markets. Nifty is stuck in a band of 17,750 – 18,050. Only a breakout or a breakdown from this range would dictate further market trends. Till that time, traders should focus on individual stocks for their trading bets,” said Mehul Kothari, AVP-Technical Research at Anand Rathi.Here are stock recommendations for Tuesday:2/5Biocon: Buy above Rs 253 | Target: Rs: 270 | Stop Loss: Rs 245The stock has been highly oversold in most of the time frames. At this juncture; it is hovering near a falling trend line support and we are witnessing a hammer kind of formation on the daily chart. A move above the high of the hammer might help the stock recover a bit in the coming sessions.(Mehul Kothari, AVP-Technical Research, Anand Rathi)

3/5Wipro: Buy above Rs 400 | Target: 430 | Stop Loss: 385At this point in time; the stock is in a consolidation phase. It is oscillating within the range of Rs 380-400 and only a breakout or a breakdown from this range might dictate further direction for Wipro. However, looking at the price action, we are of the opinion that there is a possibility of a bullish breakout above Rs 400 in the coming sessions. In this scenario; it might retest the Rs 430 level, which is the placement of its 200 day moving average.(Mehul Kothari, AVP-Technical Research, Anand Rathi)

ETtech4/5IDFC: Buy | Target: Rs 95 | Stop Loss: Rs 84.35The stock has given a breakout of consolidation on an upside with good volume. The overall structure of the counter is very bullish, as it is trading above all its important moving averages. The price is trading above conversion & baseline, which is now acting as support for the stock. The momentum oscillator RSI (14) is at around Rs 63 on the daily timeframe showing strength by sustain above Rs 50.Observation of the above factors indicates that a bullish move is possible in IDFC for targets up to Rs 95. One can initiate buy on dip in the range of Rs 87.95-87.50 with stop loss below Rs 84.35 on daily closing basis.(Ashish Manoj Katwa, Research Analyst, Bonanza Portfolio)IANSHINDI5/5Axis Bank: Sell | Target: Rs 889 | Stop Loss: Rs 929.65The stock price has given a breakdown of the rising wedge pattern on the daily charts with a bearish candlestick. The price is trading below the 21 Day’s Exponential Moving average, which indicates a negative trend for the short- to medium-term. In addition, the price is trading below conversion & baseline, which shows a bearish trend in the counter. A momentum indicator RSI (14) is at an overbought zone and witnessed divergence, which points out a further reversal in the counter.

So, based on the above-mentioned technical structure, one can initiate a short position in the stock at current market price of Rs 916.30. A rise in the price till Rs 917.70 levels can be used as a selling opportunity for the downside target of Rs 889. However, the bearish view will be negated if the stock closes above the resistance level of 929.65.

(Ashish Manoj Katwa, Research Analyst, Bonanza Portfolio)

