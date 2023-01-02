Trading Guide: AB Capital among 6 stock recommendations for Tuesday

Equity benchmarks began the New Year on a cheerful note, with the Sensex climbing 327 points to settle at 61,168 and the Nifty finishing near the 18,200-mark on Monday, led by metal, media and realty counters. Positive macroeconomic data and a firm trend in European equities bolstered investor sentiment. Tata Steel was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, vaulting 5.86%, followed by Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Infosys, NTPC and Bharti Airtel.Broader markets outperformed, with Nifty Midcap 100 climbing 0.9%.“Nifty gained on the first day of the year after a flat opening. At close, Nifty was up 0.51% or 92.2 points at 18,197.5. Volumes on the NSE continued to be on the lower side as some participants are still on holiday. Metals stocks rose as a foreign brokerage turned bullish on them due to easing of Covid curbs in China. Smallcap index outperformed the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio rose to 2.1:1,” said Deepak Jasani, Head-Retail Research, HDFC Securities.Here are 6 stock recommendations for Tuesday