Trade settlement for all stocks in cash, F&O to shift to T+1 cycle from Jan 27

The planned change in the settlement cycle of the Indian equities market to T+1 for all the securities, both in the cash and derivatives segments, will come into force from January 27, according to the circulars by exchanges.In India, the settlement of all the executed trades was happening within two business days after the day the order was executed. Following requests from various stakeholders to shorten the settlement cycle, the capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in September 2021, provided flexibility to exchanges to offer either T+1 or T+2 settlement.In November 2021, the exchanges said that the T+1 settlement cycle would be implemented in a phased manner to avoid any disruptions.Many market participants had requested more time for shifting to the new settlement cycle as it required changes to the infrastructure set-up.So, exchanges implemented the new cycle initially in 100 stocks with the lowest market capitalisation from February 25, 2022, and have thereafter gradually added stocks month after month.

Reducing the number of days for settlement will help provide better liquidity to investors and thereby enhance trade and participation.In a circular last week, NSE said that all the remaining securities that are in the T+2 settlement cycle, and even those stocks that trade in the derivatives segment, will move to the T+1 settlement from January 27."There shall be no further circulars regarding the list of securities for the T+1 settlement cycle in the equity segment," the exchange said in the circular.After opting for the T+1 settlement cycle for a scrip, the exchange must mandatorily continue with the same for a minimum of 6 months, SEBI had said. Thereafter, in case exchanges intend to switch back to the T+2 settlement cycle, they can do so by giving 1-month advance notice to the market, the regulator had said.