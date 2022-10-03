Tracxn Technologies IPO to open on Oct 10; price band fixed at Rs 75-80

New Delhi: The initial public offering (IPO) of Tracxn Technologies (TTL) will open for subscription on Monday, October 10. The company has fixed its price band at Rs 75-80 per share.

Founded in 2013, Tracxn Technologies provides market intelligence data for private companies. The company has an asset-light business model and operates a Software as a Service (SaaS) based platform, Tracxn.

The issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 3,86,72,208 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each aggregating to Rs 309.37 crore from the promoters and existing shareholders of the company.

Among the promoters of the company, co-founders Neha Singh and Abhishek Goyal are looking to sell up to 76.6 lakh shares each, whereas Flipkart founders Binny Bansal and Sachin Bansal will be looking to offload 12.6 lakh shares each.

Apart from them,

India IV, SCI Investments V, Sahil Barua, Deepak Singh, Trustees, Kolluri Living Trust, Milliways Fund, Rathnagirish Mathrubootham, Apoletto Asia, and WGG International are also participating in the OFS.

The company’s initial public offer can be subscribed till October 12, Wednesday. Investors can make a minimum bid for 185 equity shares and in multiples thereof.



The quo0ta for qualified institutional investors is fixed at 75 per cent of the net offer, whereas non-institutional investors will get 15 per cent shares. The remaining 10 per cent portion will be allocated to the retail bidders.

Tracxn Technologies’ extensive global database and customized solutions and features allow its customers to source and track companies across sectors and geographies to address their requirements.

As of June 30, 2022, the platform had 3,271 users across 1,139 customer accounts in over 58 countries and its customers include several Fortune 500 companies and/or their affiliates, the company said in its DRHP.

is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue, whereas Link Intime India has been appointed as the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company will be listed at both BSE and NSE.