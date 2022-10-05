Tracxn Tech IPO Priced at ?75-80 per Share, to Open on Oct 10

The ?310-crore initial public offering ( IPO ) of Bengaluru-based private market intelligence platform Tracxn Technologies will open on October 10 for subscription.

The company has fixed the price band for the IPO at ?75 to ?80 per share. The issue will close on October 12.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 185 shares and in multiples of 185 shares thereafter. The issue is an offer for sale of up to 3.87 shares by the company’s promoters and existing shareholders.

For financial year 2021-22, the company has posted a revenue of ?63.45 crore from operations, a rise of 44.94% compared to ?43.78 crore in FY2020-21.

However, the company posted a loss of ?4.85 crore for FY2021-22 compared to ?5.35 crore loss in the previous fiscal.

