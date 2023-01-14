Track Record: Dissecting Nifty performance over the last decade

The benchmark indices get a lot of media attention for their performance or lack of it. However, just looking at the benchmarks isn’t enough. You must look beneath the hood to know what is actually going on in the market.We have recently entered the new calendar year. It’s a great time to dissect index performance over the last decade and see what is contributing to its returns. Sensex has generated a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% over the last 10 years.The below chart shows ranks of major sectoral indices along with their annual returns for each year over the last 10 years. Here are some of the key observations.ET CONTRIBUTORS

Information Technology Index has been the best performer over the last 10 years. Remarkably, the tech-heavy index grew at a CAGR of 18% during this period.IPOs have always kept the stock market excited. Despite coming at lofty valuations, IPO’s have done well over the last decade with a 17% CAGR.Midcap and Smallcap or Kachra caps as they are popularly called have delivered superior returns due to their tendency to grow at a faster pace.

Sensex has gone through two Lok Sabha elections, taper tantrum, demonetisation, GST, China slowdown, Covid crisis, and much more in the last 10 years and still delivered a CAGR of 12%.

Capital goods is an average performer and is mostly placed in the middle of the table. Healthcare and FMCG stand true as defensive sectors with positive returns in 7 and 9 out of the last 10 years respectively.Auto and oil & gas have given below average CAGR of 10% and 9%, respectively, over the last 10 years.Making money in realty and metals is difficult because of their cyclical nature. They will feature mostly near the top or bottom of the table. So you must get your timing of entry and exit right always.Closing Thoughts

Benchmark indices are the best proxy to investing in equities. But knowing only the benchmark returns isn’t enough. Real wealth lies one level beneath the surface. You must learn to scratch it in the right way to seek pearls of wisdom.Some sectors like IT are structural performers and have delivered phenomenal returns over a long period of time. Even if you entered at the worst possible time you would have still made money if you hold on for a long term.On the other hand sectors like metal and realty are cyclical in nature. If your timing of entry or exit isn’t correct then you wouldn’t make money even if you hold for long term.Expectations for the week

Next week, China’s yearly and quarterly GDP figures will be released, providing insight into the country’s economic recovery path. With US inflation coming in at 6.5% the focus would now shift on the Fed’s next move. Back home, quarterly results will drive market sentiment and will be the buzz next week as they accelerate. Nifty50 closed the week at 17,950 up with gains of 0.5%.Technical outlookET CONTRIBUTORSThe Frontline Index for the past 4 weeks is trading in a very narrow range from 18,300 to 17,800 levels. The present scenario for traders has become very difficult because volatility in the market has increased but the trading range has decreased.Nifty on the weekly chart has formed a Doji candle stick pattern and the wicks of the candle were of equal size on both ends indicating indecision among the traders. The benchmark Index this week has made a couple of attempts to breach 17,800 – 17,780 levels but was not successful as prices were continuously finding support near that zone.Currently, traders should wait patiently for the prices to break above 18,150 or below 17,800 levels to initiate the next actionable move because presently the market is in no trading zone.