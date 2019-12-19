Townhouse Sale – New Harlem Record

NEW YORK (STL.News) – Harlem Lofts Inc., the boutique real estate firm located at 272 Lenox Avenue in Harlem, New York, NY, has just completed another record Harlem townhouse sale. The firm’s exclusive listing of 19 West 120th Street, an elegant Romanesque Revival two-family townhouse built in 1887 by the noted architect Alfred Barlow, closed on December 18th, 2019 for $4,700,000, a record price for a residential (one- or two-family) townhouse in the Mount Morris Park Historic District, one of Upper Manhattan’s most sought-after enclaves. Closing occurred at the law offices of Capuder Fazio Giacoia at 90 Broad Street, New York NY 10004. Notably, the listing went from launch to signed contracts in just 38 days.

The current transaction represents the second record sale by Harlem Lofts in the past two years. The firm’s exclusive listing of the beautiful three-family townhouse at 123 West 119th Street, built in 1896 by Theodore E. Thomson, closed on September 14th 2017 for a then-record price of $4,150,000.

Robert “Robb” Pair, the president of Harlem Lofts, represented the seller in both transactions. Other members of the Harlem Lofts team involved in the current sale were Executive Assistant Janita Mercado and the firm’s Research Analyst, Dr. Gareth John. Both listings used a novel research-driven approach to present detailed analyses of historic and architectural details to buyers using cutting-edge three-dimensional and audiovisual techniques:

Collectively, these two sales illustrate the long-term trajectory of the rapidly gentrifying Mount Morris Park neighborhood in Harlem, and represent bright spots in Upper Manhattan’s current real estate market, in which townhouse sales in Q1-3 2019 were decreased overall by 19.3% compared to the same period in 2018 in terms of dollars spent.

About Harlem Lofts

Harlem Lofts Inc. is a boutique real estate firm incorporated in 2002 which covers all major residential property transaction types in Upper Manhattan and maintains a sharp focus on seller representation with specialization in townhouses and condominium properties, while maintaining an extensive proprietary database of well qualified buyers on a carefully tailored basis.

The employee-owned firm’s structure is unique within the real estate industry in that it emphasizes a research-driven approach to a targeted market for each listing. The firm delivers quarterly reports to its clients summarizing the Upper Manhattan real estate market, and each sale is individually tailored, with outstanding quality research underpinning a boutique sales model to optimize outcomes.

For more information about the firm, contact Robb Pair at Robert.p@harlemlofts.com or at 917 791 6986, visit http://www.harlemlofts.com, or stop in at the Harlem Lofts Inc. office at 272 Lenox Avenue between 123rd and 124th Streets.