TotalEnergies seeks growth in U.S. LNG, could spin off Canadian oil sands

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) will seek to grow its U.S. liquefied natural gas business beyond Cameron LNG if there are opportunities, as the company sees “less Russia, more U.S.” in its future, CEO Patrick Pouyanne said Wednesday during a presentation to investors in New York.

The company also said it could spin off its Canadian oil sands operations, including the Surmont oil sands project and the Fort Hills oil sands mine, and listing them on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as the assets do not fit its low-carbon strategy.

TotalEnergies’ (TTE) oil discovery off Namibia “seems to be a very large” or even a “giant”one, based on the results from a single well, the CEO said.

Finally, Pouyanne said may sell part of its 20% stake in Adani Green Energy to take advantage of the rising valuation of the Indian renewable energy producer.

TotalEnergies (TTE) +1.7% in Wednesday’s trading, lagging many energy producers even after unveiling its strategy focused on cash flow and shareholder returns.