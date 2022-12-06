Tory peer Michelle Mone quits Lords following Covid contracts scandal



Baroness Mone will take a leave of absence from the House of Lords following a Covid contracts scandal. The Tory peer is at the centre of controversy over her alleged links to a firm awarded a PPE contract. Matt Hancock accused her of being aggressive and threatening when trying to secure a government Covid deal for a firm. The Former Health Secretary claimed she asked for help to secure contracts in an email in June 2021. A spokesman for Tory peer Baroness Mone said on Tuesday: “With immediate effect, Baroness Mone will be taking a leave of absence from the House of Lords in order to clear her name of the allegations that have been unjustly levelled against her.”Read More The leave of absence means Lady Mone will not attend sittings of the House, vote on any proceedings and will not be able to claim any allowance.More to follow.