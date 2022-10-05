Tory Party conference latest LIVE: Liz Truss to address Tories as infighting continues over benefits

iz Truss will defend her plans to revive the economy in a crunch speech to her party on Wednesday, while infighting continues over whether to uprate benefits.
The Prime Minister will address Conservatives at the party conference in Birmingham, as questions swirl over her leadership. She will defend her “new approach” which will “unleash the full potential of our great country”.
But Ms Truss will face a tough task restoring Tory morale after a conference which has seen a U-turn over a totemic tax policy, Cabinet dissent and the threat of another major split over the level of benefits.
Former Cabinet minister Grant Shapps has warned she has little more than a week to save her leadership.
Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, suggested Tory rebels such as Michael Gove, whose criticism was among the reasons the Government performed a humiliating U-turn on scrapping the top rate of tax, had effectively “staged a coup” against Ms Truss.
An ongoing row over the issue of whether to uprate benefits in line with inflation also threatenened to deepen Tory divisions.
Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt said it “makes sense” to increase benefits in line with soaring inflation rather than deliver a real-terms cut – despite Ms Truss saying no decision had yet been made.
Ms Truss is instead considering a raise in line with the far lower figure of earnings, but said she would not be sacking Ms Mordaunt for publicly stating her stance.
Former transport secretary Grant Shapps told The News Agents podcast “the next 10 days is a critical period of time” and suggested some Tory MPs at risk of losing their seats in a general election might consider replacing Liz Truss with a new leader.
Meanwhile Commons leader Penny Mordaunt joined backbench rebels in calling for welfare payments to be raised in line with inflation, which has been at around 10 per cent, rather than earnings at 5 per cent.
Home Secretary Ms Braverman was rebuked by senior Government figures after suggesting the UK should leave the European Convention on Human Rights.
Truss: Not everyone will be in favour, but everyone will benefit
Liz Truss will tell activists in Birmingham today that she hopes to create a “new Britain for a new era”.
In her speech to Conservatives, she wil say: “Whenever there is change, there is disruption. Not everyone will be in favour.
“But everyone will benefit from the result – a growing economy and a better future. That is what we have a clear plan to deliver.”
Alongside measures to boost growth, the Prime Minister will insist she will keep an iron grip on the nation’s finances, with a leaner state offering value for taxpayers’ money.