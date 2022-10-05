Tory Party conference latest LIVE: Liz Truss to address Tories as infighting continues over benefits

L iz Truss will defend her plans to revive the economy in a crunch speech to her party on Wednesday, while infighting continues over whether to uprate benefits.

The Prime Minister will address Conservatives at the party conference in Birmingham, as questions swirl over her leadership. She will defend her “new approach” which will “unleash the full potential of our great country”.

But Ms Truss will face a tough task restoring Tory morale after a conference which has seen a U-turn over a totemic tax policy, Cabinet dissent and the threat of another major split over the level of benefits.

Former Cabinet minister Grant Shapps has warned she has little more than a week to save her leadership.

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, suggested Tory rebels such as Michael Gove, whose criticism was among the reasons the Government performed a humiliating U-turn on scrapping the top rate of tax, had effectively “staged a coup” against Ms Truss.

An ongoing row over the issue of whether to uprate benefits in line with inflation also threatenened to deepen Tory divisions.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt said it “makes sense” to increase benefits in line with soaring inflation rather than deliver a real-terms cut – despite Ms Truss saying no decision had yet been made.

Ms Truss is instead considering a raise in line with the far lower figure of earnings, but said she would not be sacking Ms Mordaunt for publicly stating her stance.