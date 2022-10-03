Tory Party conference latest LIVE: Liz Truss expected to abandon plan to abolish 45% top tax rate

C hancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to make a statement in the next hour, reversing the proposed scrapping of the 45 per cent rate of income tax, in a humiliating u-Turn for the Government.

It comes amid a growing Tory revolt over the plans with Tory former cabinet minister Grant Shapps on Sunday branding the decision to scrap the 45p top rate “politically tin-eared”.

Mr Shapps, who was transport secretary under Boris Johnson, accused the Prime Minister and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng of putting “all their chips on red” in the hope that cutting taxes will deliver growth.

His fellow ex-cabinet minister Michael Gove had earlier said Ms Truss’s plans to pay for vast tax cuts with increased borrowing were “not Conservative” as he threatened to vote against the mini-budget.

The veteran of government, who is influential in the Tory party, said he was “profoundly” concerned about the £45 billion of tax cuts, particularly the abolition of the top income tax rate.

