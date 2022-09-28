Tory Party conference 2022: When is Prime Minister Liz Truss’s speech?

T he Tory Party conference kicks off on October 2, as the Labour Party Conference draws to a close on September 27.

Following Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s speech on Tuesday (September 27), in which he set out his vision for Britain, all eyes will be on newly elected Prime Minister Liz Truss, as she is set to share her plans for the country.

The Conservative Party conference will also feature speeches from newly appointed Cabinet members, such as Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng, and Health Secretary Therese Coffey.

But Truss’s speech is sure to be the one that most people will be eager to listen to.

Find out when we can expect to hear the Prime Minister speak below.

Tory Party conference agenda

The Tory Party conference will take place over four days in Birmingham and will feature speeches from government ministers as well as fringe events.

Registration for tickets closes at 5pm on Wednesday, September 28. Tickets purchased after September 26 cost £450, or £200 for Young Conservatives members. Tory Party members can also attend the conference virtually for free.

Sunday, October 2

On Sunday, there will be speeches from Penny Mordaunt, Andy Street, Jake Berry, Chris Heaton-Harris, Douglas Ross, Robert Buckland, and Ben Wallace.

Monday, October 3

Kwasi Kwarteng, Michelle Donelan, Kemi Badenoch, Ranil Jayawardena, Chloe Smith, and Jacob Rees-Mogg will all make speeches on Monday.

Tuesday, October 4

Tuesday’s event will feature speeches from Kit Malthouse, Therese Coffey, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Brandon Lewis, Suella Braverman, and James Cleverly.

Wednesday, October 5

The final day of the conference will see speeches from Jake Berry, Nadhim Zahawi, and finally, Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Wednesday’s event takes place between 10 am and noon, so we can expect to see Truss make a speech sometime during late morning on Wednesday.