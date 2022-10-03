Tory Party Conference 2022: When is Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s speech today?

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng recently unveiled his controversial mini-budget, prompting quick criticism from a number of groups, including the IMF.

Mr Kwarteng performed an extraordinary U-turn on Monday by ditching the planned axing of the 45 top rate of income tax.

Mr Kwarteng tweeted: “It’s clear that the abolition of the 45p tax rate has become a distraction from our overriding mission to tackle the challenges facing our country.

“As a result, I’m announcing we are not proceeding with the abolition of the 45p tax rate. We get it and we have listened.”

Looking ahead to the conference, he will be addressing the party and is expected to lay out the financial future of both the Tory Party and the entire country.

Here’s when Kwarteng is expected to speak at the Tory Party Conference.

When is Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s speech?

The agenda for the conference shows that Kwasi Kwarteng will be the first speaker to take the stage on October 3, the second day of the conference.

This means he will likely begin at around 4pm in Hall One, followed by Michelle Donelan, Kemi Badenoch, Ranil Jayawardena, Chloe Smith, and Jacob Rees-Mogg.

The Tory Party conference will last four days and take place in Birmingham. As well as speeches from government ministers, fringe events will also take place alongside the conference.

The conference will also kick off with tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II and will close with an address from Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Registration for tickets closed at 5pm on Wednesday, September 28, but Tory Party members can also attend the conference virtually for free.

Tory Party conference agenda

Sunday, October 2

On Sunday, there will be speeches from Penny Mordaunt, Andy Street, Jake Berry, Chris Heaton-Harris, Douglas Ross, Robert Buckland, and Ben Wallace.

Monday, October 3

Kwasi Kwarteng, Michelle Donelan, Kemi Badenoch, Ranil Jayawardena, Chloe Smith, and Jacob Rees-Mogg will all make speeches on Monday.

Tuesday, October 4

Tuesday’s event will feature speeches from Kit Malthouse, Therese Coffey, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Brandon Lewis, Suella Braverman, and James Cleverly.

Wednesday, October 5

The final day of the conference will see speeches from Jake Berry, Nadhim Zahawi, and finally, Prime Minister Liz Truss.