Tory MP loses party whip for comparing Covid vaccine rollout to the Holocaust and blames NHS crisis on jabs



A Tory MP has lost the whip for comparing the Covid vaccination rollout to the Holocaust on Wednesday. Andrew Bridgen also appeared to falsely blame the increase in excess deaths the UK has seen on the jab. The MP for North West Leicestershire, who is currently suspended from the Commons, tweeted: “We know the ‘vaccines’ are causing serious harms and now it’s becoming increasingly clear how they are doing it. No wonder so many people are ill since vaccination.“As one consultant cardiologist said to me this is the biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust.”Sharing a news article about the rise in excess deaths Britain is seeing as the NHS battles staffing shortages and strikes, he wrote: “Is the failure of the NHS also responsible for the current excess deaths in all other countries that administered the gene therapy mRNA ‘vaccines’?”Read MoreMore than 650,000 deaths were registered in the UK last year- 9 per cent more than 2019. NHS delays, an increase in flu cases and the after-effects of Covid infections have been blamed for the rise.Lib Dem MP and Health spokesman Daisy Cooper said the comments were “truly revolting”. She said: “This is dangerous misinformation that should not be spouted by a Member of Parliament. “Wild conspiracy theories and incredibly offensive comparisons to the Holocaust have no place in British society, let alone parliament. “Andrew Bridgen must apologise for this disgusting remark.”Labour MP Christian Wakeford, who defected from the Tories in 2021, said: “Fake news and scaremongering on vaccines is bad enough but to invoke the Holocaust during the month of Holocaust Memorial Day is despicable.”Chief Whip Simon Hart said: “Andrew Bridgen has crossed a line, causing great offence in the process. As a nation we should be very proud of what has been achieved through the vaccine programme. “The vaccine is the best defence against Covid that we have. Misinformation about the vaccine causes harm and costs lives. I am therefore removing the Whip from Andrew Bridgen with immediate effect, pending a formal investigation.”Mr Bridgen was suspended from the House of Commons this week over his “careless and cavalier attitude” to lobbying rules and suggesting the woman investigating him could be bribed with a peerage.He made multiple approaches to ministers and public officials on behalf of Mere Plantations, a UK-based reforestation company with forests in Ghana, for which he was initially paid £12,000 a year as an adviser, a report by the Standards Committee found.Mr Bridgen also attempted to influence Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone during her investigation by claiming he heard a “rumour” she would only receive a peerage if she ruled against him because he was an outspoken critic of then Prime Minister Boris Johnson.Last month the Independent Expert Panel (IEP) dismissed Mr Bridgen’s appeal against his proposed suspension and told the backbencher that he could reasonably have been handed a “more severe” punishment for the breaches.The MP for North West Leicestershire was suspended for five days from Tuesday