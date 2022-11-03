Tory MP Andrew Bridgen faces Commons suspension for ‘cavalier’ attitude to Parliament’s lobbying rules

TORY MP Andrew Bridgen faces a Commons suspension for a “cavalier” attitude to Parliament’s lobbying rules.

An investigation found that he broke the code on paid advocacy and declaration of interests on “multiple” occasions.

1 Tory MP Andrew Bridgen faces a Commons suspension for a “cavalier” attitude to Parliament’s lobbying rules Credit: Alamy

He was also scolded for a “completely unacceptable” attempt to influence Westminster sleaze-buster Kathryn Stone’s probe by claiming she would get a peerage from then PM Boris Johnson for throwing the book at him.

Mr Bridgen was a leading critic of the former PM and suggested she would benefit from “arriving at the ‘right’ outcomes”.

The Standards Committee blasted the North West Leicestershire MP for trying to pile “wholly inappropriate pressure” on Ms Stone, for which he refused to apologise.

They also recommended five days suspension from the Commons for failing to tell ministers and officials about an adviser role he had with firm Mere Plantations.

In a “significant litany of errors” he failed to raise his interest in emails and meetings with ministers and officials where he expressed concerns about Mere’s tax status.

MPs will now vote on whether Mr Bridgen should be suspended as he suggested he would not put up a fight.

Mr Bridgen said: “Whilst I am extremely disappointed with the recommendations of the committee, I accept them and will comply with them as required to do so.”