Tory minister Conor Burns axed after ‘inappropriate behaviour’ claim

T ory minister Conor Burns has had the party whip suspended pending an investigation into allegations of “inappropriate behaviour”, the Whips’ Office said.

A No.10 spokesperson said: “Following a complaint of serious misconduct, the Prime Minister has asked Conor Burns MP to leave the government with immediate effect.

“The Prime Minister took direct action on being informed of this allegation and is clear that all ministers should maintain the high standards of behaviour – as the public rightly expects.”

This is breaking story…