Tory Conference latest LIVE: Liz Truss to face Laura Kuenssberg as MPs gather in Birmingham

L iz Truss will face questions from the BBC’s Laura Kuennsberg on Saturday morning as the party’s conference begins in Birmingham.

Despite being a showpiece event for the party, a number of MPs, including former leadership candidate, Rishi Sunak are thought to be missing the event.

Ms Truss, however, will look to move on from a rocky week where the pound dropped to a record low against the dollar befotre the Bank of England intervened to avoid an attack on pension funds.

In a further bid to bolster her position, the prime minister has insisted that she will not change from her tax cutting agenda as “the status quo isn’t an option”.

In an interview with The Sunday Telegraph, the Prime Minister said she was sticking to her guns, and that tax cuts were essential to get the economy growing again.

“Change is always something that people might find worrying. But what I’m fundamentally saying is we do have to change, and the status quo isn’t an option,” she said.

“We cannot continue on the current trajectory of managed decline. We must take a new direction.”