Torrance Police Arrested Gregory Howell & Rachel Howell in Hate Crime/Vandalism

Torrance, CA (STL.News) On Thursday, July 23, 2020, the victims filed a hate crime/vandalism report with the Torrance Police Department. The crime began as a road rage situation and culminated in the area of Artesia Boulevard and Prairie Avenue on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at approximately 10:30 PM.

The victim was in his car when the suspects stopped their truck in front of the victim. The male suspect got out of his truck and approached the victim and yelled, “White power” as he made a hand salute. A female suspect exited the truck and yelled, “Only white lives matter” and profanities. The male suspect then got a shovel and hit the victim’s car as the victim drove away. The victim later determined the female suspect damaged the driver’s side mirror.

Torrance Police Department Investigators identified the two suspects as Gregory Howell, a 29-year-old of Carson and Rachel Howell, a 29-year-old of Seal Beach. The suspects are married.

On Friday, July 24, 2020, investigators obtained arrest warrants for both suspects for hate crimes and vandalism. Conscientious attempts to locate the suspects utilizing investigators and the Torrance Police Department’s Community Lead Officer detail resulted in the suspects arrest on Friday, July 31, 2020.

