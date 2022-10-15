Tories approach Ben Wallace to stand for Tory leadership as unity candidate if Liz Truss is ousted

DEFENCE Secretary Ben Wallace has been approached as a possible unity candidiate.

The news comes amid reports that Rishi Sunak’s allies launched a coordinated blitz on party bosses to ‘send men in grey suits’ to oust Liz Truss from No10.

1 Ben Wallace did not stand in the last leadership bid but he tops leadership polls and MPs reckon he would be less divisive than Rishi Sunak

Mr Wallace routinely tops the polls among Tory members, but decided not to run in the last leadership race.

However, allies said he could change his mind and take a tilt at the top job.

Many MPs reckon Ben would be less divisive than Rishi, who is loathed by Boris loyalists.

Downing Street denied new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt was the sceond choice for the Treausry job after Sajid Javid was sounded out for it.

Last night, it was reported that Mr Kwarteng pushed back against the government’s disastrous plan to cut the 45p top rate of tax.

Sources close to the sacked ex Chancellor claimed he suggested it should be delayed for a year.

But Liz reportedly overruled him and said: “No – let’s go for it.”

The Mail on Sunday also reported that the PM told Kwasi she had to fire him because “they are coming for me” – referring to Tory plotters.

But Downing St sources pushed back against the 45p claim – saying: “All elements of the growth plan were decided jointly.”