Top Federal and State Prosecutors Form Delaware COVID-19 Anti-Fraud Coalition

(STL.News) – Today, United States Attorney David C. Weiss and Delaware Attorney General Kathleen Jennings announced the formation of a new Coronavirus (COVID-19) Anti-Fraud Coalition, aimed at better protecting the citizens of Delaware from criminal and civil fraud arising from the pandemic. The Coalition is comprised of local, state and federal agencies, investigators and prosecutors with significant experience in handling complaints and cases related to consumer fraud, financial fraud, heath care fraud, and cybercrime. Together, the Coalition will share information and resources to monitor, identify and investigate misconduct to protect the people of Delaware from those exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic for their own advantage.

Agencies participating in the Coalition include:

Delaware Department of Justice

United States Attorney’s Office

Federal Bureau of Investigation

U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations

U.S. Small Business Administration-Office of Inspector General

U.S. Department of Labor-Office of Inspector General

Delaware Department of Health & Social Services

Delaware Office of Management & Budget

Delaware Department of Transportation

Delaware Department of Education

Delaware Department of Insurance

Delaware Department of Finance

Delaware Department of Labor

Delaware Auditor of Accounts

Delaware State Police

New Castle County

Participating agencies will take information, tips and complaints from the public, as well as other local law enforcement agencies seeking the Coalition’s assistance.

“Sadly, criminals look to take advantage of people, regardless of the circumstances,” said David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware. “But the people of Delaware can rest assured that we will be relentless in bringing to justice those seeking to illegally profit from this crisis. If you believe you are the victim of a scam, or have been contacted by someone falsely claiming to be a representative of the government, please contact the Coalition at one of the below email addresses immediately. I want to thank our local and state partners for their commitment to combating fraud and protecting Delawareans. By working together, we are more fully able to identify, investigate, and prosecute these criminal acts of fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In these challenging times, I am grateful for this type of collaboration, which represents the best of public service.”

“This pandemic is ripe for exploitation by scammers,” said Attorney General Jennings. “The Delaware Department of Justice and its Fraud Division works each day to educate consumers, prevent fraud, and bring scammers to justice—but our work will never be done as long as consumers continue to be preyed upon by those who profit shamelessly off of their fears and anxiety. Our collaboration with the U.S. Attorney’s Office is the latest chapter in a longstanding record of partnership, and in this public health and economic crisis it has never been more important for everyone at the federal, state, and local level to collaborate on the people’s behalf.”

