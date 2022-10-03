Top Cryptocurrency Prices: ETH 2.0 Launch Disbalanced the Market! – Analytics Insight

Here, Analytics Insight has enlisted the top cryptocurrency prices for October 3, 2022

Cryptocurrency prices have had a wild ride this year. Some of the top cryptocurrency assets have plunged over 60% and have lost massive portions of their market capitalizations. The crypto prices are highly influenced by the movements of mainstream assets, and the macroeconomic and financial environments have been extremely volatile due to the ongoing inflation, causing several investors to flee the market. However, the crypto industry has witnessed some essential developments in recent months.

Bitcoin: US$19.101.56 (down by 0.18%)

Ethereum: US$1,286.86 (down by 0.31%)

Tether: US$1.00 (down by 0.00%)

USD Coin: US$1 (down by 0.01%)

BNB: US$284.37 (down by 0.09%)

XRP: US$0.4411 (down by 0.53%)

Binance USD: US$0.9999 (down by 0.02%)

Cardano: US$0.4197 (down by 0.38%)

Solana: US$32.11 (down by 0.51%)

Dogecoin: US$0.05928 (down by 0.36%)

According to coinmarketcap, the global crypto market cap is standing at US$924.23B, indicating a decrease of over 1.34% over the last day.