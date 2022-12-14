Top Crypto Gainers Today: Toncoin Price Jumps 12.06%, Bitcoin, Aptos, & Solana Also See Positive Price … – CoinGape

Following better-than-expected US inflation data, today’s crypto market saw a bullish run. The Price of major cryptocurrencies contributed to today’s gains as the global crypto market cap rose 2.58% to $870.28B, resulting in the total crypto market volume soaring by 56.97% at $52.70B in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin price was up 3.44% at USD$17,769.79, while Ethereum gained 3.69% at $1,318.91.

The top gainers in the crypto market included Toncoin (TON), Solana (SOL), and Aptos (APT).

The digital asset industry saw memorable 24 hours. Meanwhile, investors are keenly watching US Federal Reserve’s move later in the evening, which is expected to direct the crypto market in the near term.

Top Crypto Gainers Today, December 14:

Toncoin Price today:

Toncoin was one of the brightest spots in the crypto market today. Today, the Toncoin price was spotted trading 12.06% higher at USD$2.45 with a 24-hour trading volume of USD$87,630,674. With a live market cap of USD$2,990,483,809, Toncoin ranks 22 per the data by CoinMarketCap. It has a maximum supply of 5,000,000,000 TON coins.

Solana price today:

With a 24-hour trading volume of USD$324,022,688, Solana’s price is up 5.64% at USD$13.83. The current CoinMarketCap ranking of Solana is 14, with a live market cap of USD$5,070,401,980.

Aptos Price today:

Aptos was spotted trading 3.96% higher at USD$4.64 in the early morning trade on Wednesday (14 December). With a live market cap of USD$603,238,239, the current ranking of Aptos, as per data by CoinMarketCap ranking is 62.

How are top meme coins performing today?

Dogecoin rose 1.56% at $ $0.091062. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 37.71% at $726,277,040.

Shiba Inu was up by 3.42 percent to $0.000009154.

Stacks (STX), today’s top loser:

At the time of writing, Stacks was the top loser today as it was down 9.16% at USD$0.283693 with a 24-hour trading volume of USD$47,534,684. At this Price, the current CoinMarketCap market cap of STX is USD$382,596,950.

November inflation data lifts investors’ sentiments:

The US Labor Department revealed yesterday that the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.1% last month after advancing 0.4% in October. This will likely impact the interest rate hike spree by the US Central Bank.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were up 0.73%% and 1.01%, respectively. At the same time, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.30% at 34,108.64 points on Tuesday.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Enters Pre-Halving Accumulation Phase, Time To Buy?

Top Crypto Gainers Today: Toncoin Price Jumps 12.06%, Bitcoin, Aptos, & Solana Also See Positive Price Movement

Australia Targets Crypto In Major Regulatory Changes for 2023

Breaking: US CPI Inflation Falls To 7.1%, Bitcoin And Ethereum Price Skyrockets

SBF Built A House Of Cards, Says SEC Chair

XRP News: Whales Move 442 Million XRP; Court Grants Deadline Motion

Bitcoin, Ethereum Price Breaks Higher, Wall Street Expectations On US CPI Inflation

Dogeswap Price Skyrockets 60%; Will Dogeswap Breach $5?

Top 3 Metaverse Tokens To Buy In The Dip Before 2023- Apecoin, Decentraland, The Sandbox

Bitcoin Price Crash Incoming After US CPI And Fed Rate Hike?

Priyanka currently covers the latest developments in the crypto market, NFTs, Metaverse, ICOs, and Blockchain. She likes writing research-based, informative articles for investors, especially those who are new in the market. She holds MBA and is currently dwelling deep into the crypto market.

Priyanka studied journalism at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi, and started her career as a journalist in an English daily, “The Pioneer.” She has over five years of experience. During this time, she was also associated with political consultancy firms such as IPAC and worked on governance-related issues. Later, Priyanka developed a strong interest in finance, and while she was completing her MBA, she worked as an analyst in a renowned equity research firm. Having covered global equities, IPOs, ASX 200, commodities to market moving stories across North America, she realized there is much more to explore. It was then she decided to get into the crypto market.

The presented content may include the personal opinion of the author and is subject to market condition. Do your market research before investing in cryptocurrencies. The author or the publication does not hold any responsibility for your personal financial loss.