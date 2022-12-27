Top 10 ETF outflow leaders for 2022

simarik/iStock via Getty Images The broader financial market struggled throughout 2022, leading many investors to pull capital out of exchange traded funds. The top ten ETF outflow leaders have cumulatively watched $55.31B exit the door in 2022. Among the grouping included the largest gold fund, a financial sector focused ETF and the world’s largest exchange traded fund. Here’s a breakdown of the top ten ETF outflow leaders for 2022: Top Ten ETF Outflow Leaders: No. 10: SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) -$2.74B No. 9: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) -$3.03B No. 8: iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) -$3.26B No. 7: Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) -$4.13B No. 6: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF (MINT) -$4.49B No. 5: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) -$4.96 No. 4: iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) -$6.34B No. 3: Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) $-7.07B No. 2: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) -$9.58B No. 1: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) -$9.71B Data is per ETF.com. Year-to-date price action: GLD +0.6%, VGK -18.9%, PFF -21.6%, SCHP -16.9%, MINT -2.5%, BBEU -18.9%, VLUE -17.8%, XLF -13.8%, TIP -16.8%, and SPY -19.9%. In related exchange traded fund flow news, see the top 10 ETFs that attracted the most significant capital in 2022 here.