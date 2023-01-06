Toncoin (TON) Falls 0.01%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Friday – InvestorsObserver

Toncoin (TON) has been relatively average in terms of volatility when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Friday, the crypto has fallen 0.99% to $2.17.

Moderately Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Toncoin a moderate volatility rank of 40, placing it in the bottom 40% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge tracks which means that one day won’t define its volatility rank – a trend will.

TON’s moderate volatility reading is paired with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has moderate price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Toncoin price is in a favorable position going forward. With support at $2.13 and resistance at $2.2. This leaves Toncoin with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

