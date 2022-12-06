Tomah Man Sentenced to 78 Months for Methamphetamine Trafficking

MADISON, WIS. – Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Stephen Thompson, 57, Tomah, Wisconsin, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 78 months in federal prison for possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Thompson pleaded guilty to this charge on August 31, 2022.

The government’s investigation revealed that Thompson received a total of nine packages containing methamphetamine in the mail from Arizona at various addresses in the Tomah area. On November 15, 2021, U.S. Postal Inspectors executed a search warrant on a parcel sent from Arizona and addressed to “Stephen Thompson” at an address in Sparta, Wisconsin. The parcel contained approximately one pound of methamphetamine. On March 17, 2022, Postal Inspectors executed a search warrant on a parcel sent to Thompson’s associate in Tomah. Inspectors found approximately 220 grams of methamphetamine in the parcel. Thompson was arrested that same day after taking possession of the parcel.

Thompson’s criminal history dates back to 1992 and includes six drug-related felonies as well as prior felony convictions for burglary and theft. At the sentencing hearing, Judge Conley concluded that a substantial sentence was warranted because Thompson received a significant amount of methamphetamine from Arizona and distributed it in the Tomah area.

The charge against Thompson is the result of a joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, U.S. Postal Service – Office of the Inspector General, Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and West Central Metropolitan Enforcement Group. The prosecution of the case is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Wegner.